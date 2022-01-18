Health experts warn Omicron wave hasn't peaked yet

Health experts say we need to be prepared for national COVID-19 cases to continue to climb.

Right now, the CDC says the country is averaging more than 780,000 new cases a day despite issues with testing access.

But the White House is pushing to increase access.

Starting tomorrow, you'll be able to request free rapid antigen tests at covidtests.gov four per household.

In the meantime, hospitals are struggling under the weight of it all, a one-two punch, more cases, fewer staff.

Some are getting COVID-19, others are getting burnt out and leaving.

But this virus isn't leaving.

In some parts of the northeast, cases have plateaued or even declined but that's not the case everywhere.

"The challenge is that the entire country is not moving at the same pace. The omicron wave started later in other parts of the country. We shouldn't expect a national peak in the coming days. The next few weeks will be tough,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said.

Experts say it's time to double down on what we know works to prevent severe illness and save lives.

Vaccinations and boosters.