Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Hocus Pocus 2' new details revealed

Halloween may be over but "Hocus Pocus 2" is well underway. Disney+ announced new details for the highly anticipated sequel on Twitter Monday, with production underway in Rhode Island.

Posted: Nov 2, 2021 10:40 AM
Posted By: Chloe Melas, CNN

    (CNN) -- Halloween may be over but "Hocus Pocus 2" is well underway.

Disney+ announced new details for the highly anticipated sequel on Twitter Monday, with production underway in Rhode Island.

The movie will feature the 1993 film's original stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

In this new film, the three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.

Also making appearances in the film are Doug Jones, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen.

Anne Fletcher will direct, taking over from her friend Adam Shankman, who had been set to direct the sequel.

The spooky sequel will premiere exclusively on Disney+ next fall.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Cameron
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 49°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 49°
Temperatures are on the cold side this morning with lows hovering at or below the freezing point. A Freeze Warning remains in place through 9 AM. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming into the upper 40s. Slightly below average temperatures will continue through the rest of the work week with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to warm up through the weekend with highs back in the 60s under mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories