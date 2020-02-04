Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade 2020: Time, Route

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions. The City of Kansas City announced the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade will take place Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 11:30 a.m., with the route, parking and traffic details revealed Tuesday morning.

The parade will start at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard, heading south on Grand. The parade will go west on Pershing Road, north on Main, and finish at Union station. You can see a map of the route below.

Following the parade, a rally will be held at Union Station starting at 1:30 p.m.

Union Station will be closed starting Tuesday at 10 p.m. and will not re-open to the public until Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6 a.m.

Streets will be closed running east and west between Walnut and McGee and around the National WWI Museum near Berkley Riverfront and Pershing Street. The streets will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will not re-open after crowds leave and the area is cleaned up.

Cars looking to cross 7th Street, Admiral Boulevard, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street will be allowed to do so until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

There will be parking restrictions starting at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Keep an eye out Kansas City Street road signs. Parking restrictions will be along and around the parade route. If your vehicle is towed or relocated by city transportation, call 816-513-0688 for the new location.

Kansas City is encouraging fans to take the KCATA Park and Ride shuttles. The shuttles will run from 7 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. and then again after the rally until the crowd is gone. The full list of shuttle locations can be found here. The Kansas City Streetcar will suspend service starting Wednesday at 12:01 p.m. and Ride KC services will be free but very limited.

Public Safety officials say parade-goers are not allowed to fly drones or any other aerial device during the festivities. Officials say to have a plan for travel, parking and walking. Authorities also recommend discussing a safety plan with children and are aware that cell phone service may be limited. Authorities have set up 7 reunification locations in case someone gets separated from your party.

There will be accessible viewing areas for people with disabilities:

Space has been designated in front of the video screen on the southeast corner of the National WWI Museum and Memorial grounds. Space is first-come, first-served.

Please contact Meg Conger, Director of ADA Compliance at City of Kansas City, Missouri at (816) 513-6589 with any questions.

KSHB-TV 41 Action News will live stream the parade Wednesday morning as the Chiefs' official broadcast partner.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, Sunday night in Miami for their second championship title. A championship parade hasn’t happened in Kansas City since 2015 when the Royals’ World Series championship parade was held in downtown Kansas City.