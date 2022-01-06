ABC News live coverage of the one year anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
Posted: Jan 6, 2022 7:57 AM
Updated: Jan 6, 2022 7:59 AM
Related Content
- Live coverage of the January 6 anniversary
- Reliable Sources: Cable newsers stay live overnight for Florence coverage
- Charlottesville anniversary of deadly rally
- Trump's unhappy anniversary
- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recreate their first date for 10-year anniversary
- Newsrooms face conundrum with caravan coverage
- Watch: CBS coverage of Moonves allegations strikes different tone than Charlie Rose coverage
- This anniversary is no cause for celebration
- Iconic Atlanta Varsity restaurant celebrates 90th anniversary
- N. Korea holds military parade for anniversary
Scroll for more content...