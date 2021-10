(WASHINGTON, D.C.) Beginning Sunday, some callers in Missouri will be required to dial 10 digits, not just seven.

The change impacts 82 area codes in more than 35 states.

In the Show Me State, the area codes impacted are 417, 816, 314, and 660.

The FCC has adopted 988 as a new three-digit number to reach the National Suicide Prevention lifeline for cellular customers only.

Officials add that you might need to update things like medical monitoring devices and security systems.