More than 550 patients received free dental care at a one-day Mission of Mercy clinic

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dentists saw more than 550 patients in St. Joseph Friday.

Millions of Americans lack access to dental care. Poor oral health can increase your risk of serious health problems.

“For example, a person, who is diabetic and has poor oral health will have difficulty controlling their blood sugar,” said Dr. Brett Barzee, a dentist at the Social Welfare Board in St. Joseph.

He is one of 650 volunteers who provided dental care at the Missouri Mission of Mercy (MOMOM) free clinic. Dentists, hygienists, administrative staff and other volunteers donated their time to help as many patients as possible.

“Because of where I work, I know there is a large need for dental care," Dr. Barzee said. "Any opportunity that I can have to give dental care to the area, I’m going to take advantage of it."

The one-day clinic is put on by the Missouri Dental Association (MDA) and the MDA Foundation in a different host city. This year dental operations chairs lined the floor of Civic Arena in St. Joseph.

The foundation’s director Paul Roberts has been involved with the project since the first MOMOM clinic in 2011. It’s his job to make sure the event goes well.

“No one office could pull off an event like this,” Roberts said. “But when you have 650 volunteers coming together for this one day pulling it off is pretty fun.”

MOMOM offers services ranging from cleanings to extractions, some denture services, and it operates on a first-come-first-serve basis. Eligibility is based on two criteria. Patients have to be at least 5 years old and they cannot have a medical condition that bars treatment.

“I kind of joke and say as long as you have a pulse you are welcome,” Roberts said. “We consider it a charitable gift to the community and just want to help as many people as possible.”

There are also no income requirements and patients with or without insurance can receive care. This was important for patients like Amy Purdy, who got in line around 10 a.m. for the clinic.

“I don’t have really good insurance right now,” Purdy said. “I heard about a free clinic through word of mouth and so here I am.”

Purdy sat down in Dr. Barzee’s chair to have work done. She needed a tooth extracted because of a cavity and the dental screen recommended fixing the chip on one of her front teeth.

“I had a chipped front tooth and it was kind of making me feel really insecure about myself,” she said. “This dentist here did a good job. I’m really pleased.”

Purdy then broke into a huge smile.

Dr. Barzee said when a patient like Purdy tells him that they haven’t smiled in a couple of years because they are embarrassed, he enjoys getting to be the one who fixes it.

“Just by doing a simple 15-minute procedure, that may cost hundreds of dollars in private practice, we were able to restore the smile and self-confidence to a patient,” he said.

The 8th Annual MOMOM clinic began treating patients at 7 a.m. Friday. Roberts said he anticipated dental professionals donating 800 to 1000 free dental care services.