Most parents won't vaccinate kids right away for Covid-19

A new survey shows a great deal of hesitancy among parents to get young kids vaccinated though.

FDA advisers voted to recommend the shot for kids 5 to 11 years old on Tuesday.

CDC advisers are expected to agree with that decision as early as next week.

Just 27 percent of parents surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they plan to vaccinate their young children as soon as possible.

66 percent of the respondents cited concerns over the vaccine impacting their child's future fertility.

That worry is relatively new.

In January, only three percent of surveyed adults were worried about perceived fertility issues associated with the vaccine.

Most health care experts agree with the FDA that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in children.

There is no evidence fertility problems are among those risks.

