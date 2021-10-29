Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Most parents won't vaccinate kids right away for Covid-19

Just 27 percent of parents surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they plan to vaccinate their young children as soon as possible.

Posted: Oct 29, 2021 9:52 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

A new survey shows a great deal of hesitancy among parents to get young kids vaccinated though.

FDA advisers voted to recommend the shot for kids 5 to 11 years old on Tuesday.

CDC advisers are expected to agree with that decision as early as next week.

Just 27 percent of parents surveyed by the Kaiser Family Foundation said they plan to vaccinate their young children as soon as possible.

66 percent of the respondents cited concerns over the vaccine impacting their child's future fertility.

That worry is relatively new.

In January, only three percent of surveyed adults were worried about perceived fertility issues associated with the vaccine.

Most health care experts agree with the FDA that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks in children.

There is no evidence fertility problems are among those risks.

To read the whole study on the Kaiser Family Foundation, CLICK HERE.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Cloudy
48° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 50°
Falls City
Cloudy
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain is lingering around the area this morning and will slowly exit the area over the next few hours. Clouds will stick around today with highs warming into the mid 50s. Winds will also remain breezy today with gusts up to 35 mph out of the north. Sunshine will return this weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s.Morning lows will be hovering close to freezing Saturday morning. A Frost Advisory will be in effect through 9 AM. Another cold front will move through our area Sunday bringing us a few isolated rain chances to start next week as well as some cooler temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories