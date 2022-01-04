Clear
No winners in Powerball drawing as jackpot grows to $575 million

There were no winners in Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated $522 million.

Posted: Jan 4, 2022 9:33 AM
Posted By: Joe Sutton and Eric Levenson, CNN

    (CNN) -- There were no winners in Monday night's Powerball drawing for an estimated $522 million.

The winning numbers on Monday were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48 and Powerball 22. The new estimated jackpot jumped to an estimated $575 million for Wednesday, making it the ninth-largest jackpot in the game's history, according to the game operator.

It's been almost three months since someone hit the Powerball jackpot. A single ticket in California raked in a $699.8 million grand prize on October 4, the seventh largest in US lottery history. Since then, there have been 39 drawings in a row without a jackpot winner, the game operator said.

While the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 to 24.9, the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball. Tickets cost $2, and drawings are each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

In 2015, Powerball changed the odds of its game to make it more difficult to win the jackpot. That has made huge payouts more common while also convincing people to take their chances on increasingly small pipe dreams.

