President Biden to visit KC today

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) President Joe Biden is making a stop in the Show-Me state today.

The president will be in Kansas City to promote the $1 trillion bill he signed into law last month.

The president's main reason for the trip though is how the infrastructure law will deliver for the American people.

The White House says Biden will visit the Kansas City area transport authority to provide remarks on infrastructure.

The visit is only expected to last a couple of hours with Air Force One landing in Kansas City at around 1 p.m.