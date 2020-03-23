Senate Democrats block stimulus bill, Pelosi unveils new proposal

(ABC) The novel coronavirus pandemic is spreading around the globe and in the United States, reaching some 3,500 cases domestically and nearly 500 deaths.
The federal government has been rolling out its response to the virus and efforts to stem the tide as well as to stimulate the economy, which has taken a severe hit.
