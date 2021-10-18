Social Welfare Board raises money for patients

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Social Welfare Board is hosting a fundraiser next month for its patient relief fund.

The "Giving Hope" Family Fun Run and Fall Festival is scheduled for Nov. 13 at Bartlett Park in St. Joseph and will include face painting, activities, games, prizes, and food.

The Board said the goal is to raise the $20,000 needed to continue the clinic's current free prescription program. The clinic offers free medical, dental, and prescription services to residents of Buchanan County living 200 percent below the Federal Poverty line. About 8,000 county residents qualify with more added every year.

"About 72 percent of our patients report that if the Social Welfare Board was not open they would either go to the ER, they would not seek a physician for a medical appointment, or would not receive dental care," said Miranda Akers, a Nurse Practitioner with the clinic. "My patients come to me and are like well there’s COVID and I lost my job and I need help and luckily we exist.”

During the pandemic, the clinic's fund was used to help patients with prescription and transportation costs running out of money. In general, clinic costs have gone up. Judah said it can be attributed to staffing, cleaning, and its new telehealth platform.

While costs have gone up, fundraisers stopped.

“Since COVID has entered the picture we’ve lost out on four different fundraisers so it’s impacted just the general operations of the clinic. The main one is our patient relief fund," said Executive Director Linda Judah. “One of my nurse practitioners and I, we were just doing some brainstorming and just out of frustration we were saying, ‘I wish we could do this, wish we could do that, she came up with this run idea.”

The nurse practitioner was Miranda Akers. She said she hopes the community will care as much about this fundraiser as she does.

"By giving and supporting our fundraiser you are giving our patients hope," Akers said.