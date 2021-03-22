Clear
Spike in overdoses sparks local concern

Mark Puckett of the St. Kolbe Puckett Center for healing said the city saw six overdoses in one weekend alone. 28 were reported this month so far.

Posted: Mar 22, 2021 12:17 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mark Puckett, the co-founder of the St. Kolbe Puckett Center For Healing has made waves on social media this weekend after sharing some startling numbers.

According to Puckett, since March 1, there have been 28 documented overdoses in St. Joseph.

Six overdoses were reported in one night, and two resulted in death according to Puckett. 

His organization has seen a recent spike in overdoses locally, Puckett said one specifically potent drug is to blame.

"I’m sure it’s Fentanyl." He said. 

Puckett said the dangerously lethal drug is starting to spread here at home, something he says he was warning people about for a year now.

"Fentanyl is on it’s way in," Puckett said. "It’s gonna come in with a vengeance."

A key player in the fight against drug overdose deaths has been Narcan, the drug that can reverse overdose effects. Puckett said not much is widely known about how to get it.

"Anybody can walk into a pharmacy and buy Narcan," He said. "You do not have to have a prescription to buy it."

Puckett added the life-saving drug is not cheap.

"It’s $138 for two doses, most people can’t readily afford that," Puckett said.

The spike in overdoses has sent Puckett into action, he wants to get the community together in an effort to spread awareness and make sure the public understands addiction and the role the public plays in saving lives.

"There’s a lot more that goes along with addiction than just taking a pill or using a needle," He said. "It’s time to step up take our community back save lives and stop judging people."

Puckett said he is planning to hold an event Wednesday at 6 p.m., a tentative location is set for Civic Center Park. 

Puckett also wanted to remind the public that Narcan is available at the center for those in need. 

