Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mustangs announce general manager Ky Turner buys team Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Starbucks unveils its new employee vaccine policy

To comply with the Biden administration's upcoming vaccine mandate, Starbucks is requiring its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing, the company recently told employees.

Posted: Jan 4, 2022 10:19 AM
Updated: Jan 4, 2022 10:22 AM
Posted By: Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business

    (CNN) -- To comply with the Biden administration's upcoming vaccine mandate, Starbucks is requiring its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or undergo weekly testing, the company recently told employees.

In a letter from Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver, the coffee chain told its approximately 220,000 US employees they must disclose their vaccination status by January 10.

Although Starbucks strongly recommended employees get vaccinated, workers can choose not to get vaccinated and instead get tested weekly. They will be responsible for acquiring their own federally approved tests and submitting results.

"This is an important step we can take to help more partners get vaccinated, limit the spread of Covid-19, and create choices that partners can own based on what's best for them," Culver wrote. "If vaccination rates rise and community spread slows, we will adapt accordingly. But if things get worse, we may have to consider additional measures. For now, my hope is that we will all do our part to protect one another."

Starbucks sent the note to employees on December 27 and repeated the mandate details in a weekly update sent on Monday.

The changes come as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recently set a new date of February 9 for large employers to require either full vaccinations or weekly testing as the Omicron variant spreads quickly throughout the United States.

Starbucks previously said it was "strongly encouraging" employees to get the vaccine and offered two hours of paid time off for each dose including the booster. It joins a number of employers requiring workers to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccine in order to comply with local laws in some places.

-- Reuters contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Savannah
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Atchison
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 31°
Temperatures are slightly warmer than yesterday out the door this morning with lows in the 20s with a few lingering clouds. Today looks like the warmest day of the work week with highs in the 40s as sunshine continues. A cold front will move through the area late tonight. Bitter cold temperatures will move back into the area on Wednesday with highs back in the 20 and teens with lows in the single digits. A chance for some light snow will move into the area late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The snow looks to be light across the area with many areas seeing a dusting to possible 2 inches at the most. Dry conditions will return for the weekend as temperatures start to warm again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories