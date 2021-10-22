Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Supreme Court lets Texas 6-week abortion ban stay in place and will hear oral arguments November 1

The Supreme Court allowed a Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks to remain in place for now, but it agreed to hear oral arguments on the law next month.

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 11:58 AM
Posted By: Ariane de Vogue, CNN

    (CNN) -- The Supreme Court allowed a Texas law that bars most abortions after six weeks to remain in place for now, but it agreed to hear oral arguments on the law next month.

The law, banning abortions often before a woman knows she is pregnant is in stark contrast to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision legalizing abortion nationwide prior to viability, which can occur at around 24 weeks of pregnancy.

In agreeing to hear the case under such an expedited time frame, the court said Friday that it would focus specifically on the unusual way in which the Texas legislature crafted the law. Texas officials are barred from enforcing it. Instead, private citizens -- from anywhere in the country -- can bring a civil suit against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the law.

In the brief order, the court said it would look at whether a law can be written in such a way to insulate a state from the responsibility of enforcing it. It also says it will review whether the US Justice Department can challenge the law in court.

Critics of the law say that it was written specifically to make it difficult to challenge -- and if the court did not step in to block such an enforcement mechanism, other challenges could be brought in areas like the gun control.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
55° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
62° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 56°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 63°
Temperatures are on the cool side this morning with lows in the 30s. A few areas of patchy frost will be possible in extreme NW Missouri this morning. Sunshine and mild temperatures will take over this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Saturday will start off dry and sunny with temperatures warming back into the mid 60s. Late Saturday into Sunday shower and thunderstorm chances return. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Several fronts will move through the area next week giving us roller coaster temperatures. Next week looks to start off dry but rain chances will return by mid week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories