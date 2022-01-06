Clear
There were 2 winning tickets sold in Wednesday's $632.6 million Powerball drawing

Two lucky lotto players will find themselves in a new tax bracket in 2022 after hitting the $632.6 million jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

Posted: Jan 6, 2022 9:40 AM
Posted By: Kelly McCleary, CNN

    (CNN) -- Two lucky lotto players will find themselves in a new tax bracket in 2022 after hitting the $632.6 million jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning tickets, sold in California and Wisconsin, matched all six numbers: 6 - 14 - 25 - 33 - 46 with a Powerball number of 17.

The winners will split the jackpot, which is the seventh largest in Powerball's history. Each ticket is worth an annuitized $316.3 million or $225.1 million cash -- both pre-tax -- Powerball said.

It's the first time someone has hit the jackpot since October 4, which was 40 drawings ago.

If you didn't hit the big prize, don't toss your ticket just yet.

More than 3 million tickets won prizes in Wednesday's drawing, ranging from $4 to $2 million, Powerball said.

Two Match 5 + Power Play tickets worth $2 million each were sold in Florida and Georgia. And 12 Match 5 tickets worth $1 million each were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, and Texas.

Bitter cold temperatures across the area this morning with lows in the single digits. Wind chills for most areas are around 10 to 15 below zero. Temperatures will struggle to warm up into the single digits this afternoon. Wind chill will stay sub zero all day. Today we will have gradually clearing skies by the afternoon, with clouds moving back into the area overnight. Skies will clear again on Friday giving way to sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to warm up again on Friday, but most areas will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 20s. Saturday looks to be an above average day with highs making it into the 40s. Temperatures look to stay in the 30 and 40s throughout the rest of the weekend into next week.
