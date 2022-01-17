United States to fund $26 billion in bridge repairs

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The U.S. is planning to spend $26.5 billion to repair bridges across the country.

On Friday the White House announced 'The Bridge Formula Program' which will fix and upgrade about 15,000 highway bridges, including ones in Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and on tribal lands.

The funds come from the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law passed in November.

Transportation experts say such repairs could play an important role in efficiently moving goods across the country and could help prevent a future supply-chain crisis.

The repair program is expected to be rolled out over the next five years.

In the new program, Missouri will receive $484.3 million to address highway bridge needs.

The funding will help improve the condition of over 2,200 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve more than 12,000 bridges in fair condition across the show me state.