WATCH: ABC News Special Report on House Intelligence Committee Hearing

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) ABC News will be airing Special Report beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. with the House Intelligence Committee hearing with Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph McGuire.
