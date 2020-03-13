Evergy suspends disconnects for residential, business customers as communities address coronavirus

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Evergy will not disconnect service for non-payment as customers and communities are facing potential hardship from coronavirus.

This temporary moratorium includes residential and business customers.

“Evergy provides an essential service,” said Chuck Caisley, senior vice president and chief customer officer. “Coronavirus is an unprecedented challenge and may result in customers facing unexpected or unusual financial strain.”

If customers need information about payment options, we encourage them to contact our customer service departments. Payment arrangements may be set up online at evergy.com.

Evergy Missouri services areas and Evergy Kansas Metro may reach customers service at (816) 471-5275 or toll-free at 1-888-471-5275.

Evergy Kansas Central customers may call 1-800-383-1183. Our customer call centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This news release was provided by Evergy. For more information head over to the company's website here.