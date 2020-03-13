Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Evergy suspends disconnects for residential, business customers as communities address coronavirus

Evergy will not disconnect service for non-payment as customers and communities are facing potential hardship from coronavirus.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 7:49 PM
Updated: Mar 13, 2020 7:59 PM
Posted By: News release

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Evergy will not disconnect service for non-payment as customers and communities are facing potential hardship from coronavirus.

This temporary moratorium includes residential and business customers.

“Evergy provides an essential service,” said Chuck Caisley, senior vice president and chief customer officer. “Coronavirus is an unprecedented challenge and may result in customers facing unexpected or unusual financial strain.”

If customers need information about payment options, we encourage them to contact our customer service departments. Payment arrangements may be set up online at evergy.com.

Evergy Missouri services areas and Evergy Kansas Metro may reach customers service at (816) 471-5275 or toll-free at 1-888-471-5275.

Evergy Kansas Central customers may call 1-800-383-1183. Our customer call centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This news release was provided by Evergy. For more information head over to the company's website here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 37°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 30°
Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. The clouds have moved back into the area as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories