Clear

Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleepers recalled as officials confirm over 30 infant deaths

Fisher-Price has issued an immediate recall of the company's Rock ‘n Play Sleepers after reports of infant deaths.

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 3:32 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 4:19 PM
Posted By: Nicole Chavez, CNN

(CNN) -- The federal Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price are recalling all of the company's Rock 'n Play Sleepers, with the commission linking the product to over 30 infant deaths in 10 years.

The recall will impact about 4.7 million sleepers, the commission said.

The decision comes a week after the commission and Fisher-Price issued a warning about the product, prompting calls from the American Academy of Pediatrics and grieving parents for an immediate recall.

The commission said Friday that "over 30 infant fatalities have occurred in Rock 'n Play Sleepers, after the infants rolled over while unrestrained, or under other circumstances" since 2009.

The recall did not say what caused the infants' deaths.

Last week, the CPSC had only cited reports of 10 fatalities -- of babies 3 months or older -- but a Consumer Reports analysis linked the popular sleeper to 32 infant deaths, between 2011 and 2018.

Patty Davis, a spokeswoman with CPSC, had said the commission was aware of the report of additional fatalities and were looking into those deaths.

Previous Tweet:

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 50°
Winds continue to be an issue this afternoon but they will begin to die down this evening. For any Friday night plans, dress warmly. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with cold temperatures once again. Temperatures will fall slightly below freezing so make sure you take care of any plants outside tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events