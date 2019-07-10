Lyndon's Law aims to make roads safer for utility workers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Governor Mike Parson signed legislation Wednesday morning known as Lyndon's Law.

It's named after Lyndon Ebker, a MoDOT employee who was hit and killed in a work zone near St. Louis.

The law, which was praised by the transportation department, increases the penalties for people who drive recklessly in work zones.

With the new law in effect, hitting a utility worker or an emergency responder will result in the revocation of the driver's license.

MoDOT and the governor said that this law will force drivers to be more careful behind the wheel.

"The number of people that drive by in those work zones that are not really paying attention is very disturbing," Marty Liles, MoDOT said. "We want our employees and anybody that's out there working on the highways to go home safe to their family and friends."