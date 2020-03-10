(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care says they are testing six patients for coronavirus or COVID-19.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the hospital has screened a dozen patients for the virus and six were approved for state testing.

The hospital made contact with the patients either through one of its clinics or emergency rooms, said Dr. Mark Laney, the hospital’s chief executive officer.

No cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Buchanan County by the CDC.

“We do not have any confirmed patients in our health system,” Laney said.

On Saturday, Gov. Mike Parson said the first “presumptive-positive” coronavirus case in the state of Missouri was identified in St. Louis County. The patient is a young woman in her 20s who had just returned from Italy.

“We feel like we are very attentive and aware of the potential risk,” he said.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Davin Turner, said the hospital is prepared and will have 24 beds ready just in case.

Laney did not provide the patients’ condition, age or hometown.

The St. Joseph Health Department has a total of five kits that can test for the virus that causes COVID-19. Hospitals, including Mosaic, must be approved by state health officials and the Centers for Disease Control to use one of those kits.

Healthcare providers are not allowed to test patients for COVID-19 without the approval of state and federal health officials.

Federal officials have faced criticism for the government’s response to the spread of cases in the U.S. and the lack of resources to contain it.

Laney did not criticize federal officials but he said if he had a more robust supply of test kits then he could help ease some of the community’s fears with definitive answers.

But how many test kits Mosaic gets, is not up to him.

“It’s kind of a clunky, administrative process and we are very limited in what we have to do,” Laney said.

The CDC recommends avoiding the doctor’s office or hospital if you don’t have severe symptoms like shortness of breath.

Instead, if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath and have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 or has recently traveled to an area where the coronavirus is widespread, call your doctor.

Turner said it’s so important to limit the risk of exposure for hospital staff, visitors, and patients.

“Our first case, I really appreciate how they handled it,” Turner said. “They called in advance. We knew they were coming. We were able to direct them into a secure area.”

There are no cures or vaccines for the virus. Hospitals can only provide supportive care to patients who test positive for the coronavirus.

“What we have to offer is for the sickest patient,” Laney said. “For the patient with respiratory distress with pneumonia that may require oxygen or be on a ventilator that is what we currently have.”