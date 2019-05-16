Neighbor's security camera shows four people running from house fire where boy's body was found

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A homeowner's surveillance video shows four people run from a north end house fire where a 14-year-old boy's body was found.

A fire destroyed a home in the 1400 block of N. 3rd Street in the early hours of February 20. A neighbor with a security camera saved short clips from that night. One video captures four people run out of the house and then up a nearby street at about 4:21 a.m. The video also shows the house go up in flames just a few minutes later.

The neighbor said investigators with the St. Joseph Police Department have seen the video.

Two months after the house burned down, police received a tip that a body was underneath the debris. The St. Joseph Fire inspectors did not see the body during the original investigation, according to previous KQ2 reporting. At the time, fire inspectors spoke to the homeowner who said no one was inside.

Relatives of the victim said police confirmed it was their 14-year-old family member last week. Police have not released the victim's name to the public yet.

Three minors were charged in connection to the fire where the teen's body was found.

Linda Meyer, the Chief Juvenile Office of Buchanan County, confirmed charges against the trio were filed on April 27, May 1, and May 9. Two of the minors were charged with Arson in the first degree and Abandonment of a Corpse, a class E felony. The third minor was charged with abandonment of a corpse only.

We asked whether charges will be filed against the fourth person seen in the video but have not received a response from the Prosecutor's office.

The names of the three minors charged in connection to the fire and the details of the investigation are not open to the public, according to Missouri Statute.

If the State moves to try the three as adults, authorities will be allowed to release more information about the investigation. Controlling Missouri law asks the court to hold a "certification" hearing in cases where a minor's case should be transferred to an "adult" court based on the factors of the crime.