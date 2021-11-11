1 critically injured following incident at Oak Ridge Apartments

Clear
Police responded to the area around 4:45 p.m. Thursday in response to reports of a shooting.

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 10:18 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several police cars were on scene at the Oak Ridge Apartments Thursday evening in response to reports of a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene of one of the apartment buildings in the 1200 block of Angelique St. at around 4:45 p.m. to find one person with a critical gunshot wound.  The person was transported to Mosaic Life Care where they remain in critical condition as of last check.

Police could not confirm a shooting took place and continue to investigate the incident. 

This comes just two days after a shooting at the Dollar General store on 17th and Messanie St. which injured two and nearly a week after a shooting in the area of N 23rd and Union St. left one dead.

No word from police if the incidents are connected.

Stay with KQ2 News as we continue to follow this shooting on-air and online. 

