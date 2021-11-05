Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 dead, 1 in custody following Friday shooting Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

1 dead, 1 in custody following Friday shooting

SJPD responded to the scene shortly after 5 pm where they found the victim lying in the street with a critical gunshot wound.

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 9:08 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person died and another is in custody following a shooting Friday afternoon. 

Police arrived on the scene near the intersection of N 23rd St. and Union St. shortly before 5 p.m.

They found a male victim in his 20's in the middle of Union St. just west of the intersection suffering from a critical gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Mosaic Life Care and later died. 

Police have taken a person of interest, described as another male also in his 20's, into custody. 

Police continue to investigate the shooting but said it appeared it was "not a random incident."

Stay with KQ2 for further updates. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 41°
Savannah
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 45°
Atchison
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 45°
Winds will gradually start to calm down tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This weekend is looking beautiful. Highs will be in the mid 60s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday. The warm up trend will continue on Sunday with highs making a run for the 70s. Winds will also be on the breezy side Sunday with gusts up to 25 mph. Rain chances will start to increase by the middle of next week as temperatures start to cool down into the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories