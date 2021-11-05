1 dead, 1 in custody following Friday shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person died and another is in custody following a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police arrived on the scene near the intersection of N 23rd St. and Union St. shortly before 5 p.m.

They found a male victim in his 20's in the middle of Union St. just west of the intersection suffering from a critical gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Mosaic Life Care and later died.

Police have taken a person of interest, described as another male also in his 20's, into custody.

Police continue to investigate the shooting but said it appeared it was "not a random incident."

