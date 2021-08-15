1 dead after ATV crash in Doniphan County

(DONIPHAN COUNTY, Kan.) One person was killed after a crash involving an ATV in Doniphan county Saturday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, an ATV and a UTV were headed south on K-7 near Friendship Rd. while a car was headed in the opposite direction.

KHP said the driver of the UTV was in front and slowed to a stop for traffic, but the driver of the ATV failed to yield and attempted to swerve out of the way. The ATV clipped the UTV causing it to overturn into the path of the car.

The driver of the ATV died in the crash.