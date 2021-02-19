Clear
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Livingston Co.

It happened east of Chillicothe where a deputy was responding to a traffic accident call.

Posted: Feb 19, 2021 9:30 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(LIVINGSTON CO. Mo.) -- One man is dead following an deputy-involved shooting in Livingston County.

According to a news release from the Livingston Co. Sheriff's Dept. the man died after being involved in an altercation inside a deputy's patrol cruiser.

It says the deputy was originally responding to a traffic accident call on Hwy. 36 east of Chillicothe. One he arrived, he found the vehicle unoccupied but with a set of foot tracks in the snow heading away.

It says the deputy soon saw a male approaching who the deputy suspected might have had some mental health problems.

After talking, the male handed the deputy suspected drug and personal items. The deputy apparently became comfortable enough in trying to help the man and both were later seated in the front seat of the patrol vehicle.

However, the male suddenly became violent and started attacking the deputy inside the patrol vehicle. The release said that the officer was forced to pull his weapon and he shot the male at least once. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was taken by ambulance to Hedrick Medical Center to evaluate his injuries. 

More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
