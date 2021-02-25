1 dead after rollover crash on N. Belt Highway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident along the Belt Highway Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened at the intersection of N. Belt Highway and Beck Road.

Police said a car traveling southbound on the Belt Highway crossed the median and hit a light pole. The force of the impact caused the vehicle to overturn. It came to rest on its top in the middle of the intersection.

Police said the victim is a woman in her 20s but her name has not been released.

Police shut down the intersection while crews worked to clean up the crash.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash. No one else was hurt.