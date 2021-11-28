1 dead following overnight shooting

Clear
The shooting happened at The Ridge Apartments of St Joseph early Sunday morning.

Posted: Nov 28, 2021 7:16 PM
Updated: Nov 28, 2021 7:22 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police confirm a death investigation is taking place following a shooting at The Ridge Apartments of St. Joseph overnight Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. They said the victim is a 25-year-old black male.

Further details about the shooting including suspect information was not avaliable as of Sunday evening. 

Police are asking for the public's help with any information related to the case. They can be reached via the TIPS hotline at (816) 238-TIPS. 

Stay with KQ2 for more updates on this story.

