1 in custody following robbery, pursuit in Andrew Co.

(ANDREW CO.) A woman is in custody following a gun store theft that lead to a pursuit in Andrew county.

According to the Andrew County Sheriff’s Department, the incident started around 3:00 p.m. Thursday at the A-1 Gunrunners store on State Route K.

Authorities said two handguns were taken from the store. The suspect fled the scene in a black car with Arkansas license plates and was later spotted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol heading the wrong way along Hwy 71.

Authorities were able to stop the car and arrest the woman behind the wheel.

No one was hurt.

Sheriff's deputies said the car involved was also stolen, the two handguns were recovered.