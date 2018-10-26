1 in custody in connection with suspected mail bomb campaign: DOJ

A suspect has been arrested in the suspected mail bombing plot that targeted top Democrats, prominent figures and CNN across the country, the Department of Justice said Friday. The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody Friday morning, Sarah Isgur Flores wrote on Twitter.

"We can confirm one person is in custody," she wrote.

She added that the department will have a news conference at 2:30 ET.

Authorities have recovered 12 suspected packages in the widening investigation into an apparent mass mail-bomb campaign, with the latest targets being Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News on Friday.

A package addressed to Booker was found Friday morning at or near Opa-locka in South Florida.

A package addressed to Clapper was then discovered at a United States Postal Service office in New York City, sources said. The New York City Police Department wrote on Twitter that the package was "safely removed" from the post office in midtown Manhattan.

"My wife and I are away from home right now. And our neighbors have been retrieving our mail. Been very concerned about them. So in one sense, it’s kind of a relief, but it’s not a surprise," Clapper said on CNN Friday morning. "This is definitely domestic terrorism. No question about it in my mind."

Clapper added that the targets of the suspected bomb threats -- who have all been critical of President Donald Trump -- won't be deterred.

"This is not going to silence the administration's critics," he said on CNN.