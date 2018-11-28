1 injured in 36 Highway rollover accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— One person is injured after a one-vehicle rollover accident on 36 Highway Wednesday afternoon.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, an individual was driving west on 36 around 4:30 p.m., when they lost control of their vehicle near 22nd Street—hitting the concrete barrier and rolling-over on the side of the road.
Officers said the individual suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mosaic Life Care.
Westbound 36 was closed for a brief period of time, but has been reopened.
