1 injured in 36 Highway rollover accident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— One person is injured after a one-vehicle rollover accident on 36 Highway Wednesday afternoon.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, an individual was driving west on 36 around 4:30 p.m., when they lost control of their vehicle near 22nd Street—hitting the concrete barrier and rolling-over on the side of the road.

Officers said the individual suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Mosaic Life Care.

Westbound 36 was closed for a brief period of time, but has been reopened.