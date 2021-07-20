1 injured in fire at Brittany Village apartments

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- One person was sent to the hospital after being injured in a fire at St. Joseph's Brittany Village apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Crews were called out to the complex on North 36th Street around 6 p.m.

They say the fire began in one of the units on the third floor of the 12-plex.

While the fire was able to be contained to that one unit, there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the building.

A SJFD fire inspector said 55 people lived in the 12 apartments in the building. Other than the one injury, everyone else made it out safely. That person was tranported by private vehicle to the hospital for smoke inhalation, however was not admitted.

Most of the residents were able to return to their units later in the evening.

An overloaded extension cord is being blamed for the fire.