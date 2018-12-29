1 injured in officer-involved shooting

Clear
The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a home in St. Joseph Saturday morning.

Posted: Dec. 29, 2018 12:02 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened at a home in St. Joseph Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were searching a home on the 1000 block of S. 12th Street for a person with an active arrest warrant. Police said a person inside the home pulled a gun on officers.  Officers then fired on that person. The person suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. No officers were hurt.

It's not yet clear if the person shot was the same person officers were looking for. No names of the person shot or officers involved have been released.

