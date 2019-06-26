1 injured in shooting in Atchison, Kansas

(ATCHISON, Kan.) A shooting late Wednesday morning in Atchison, Kansas sent one man to the hospital.
According to MSC News, Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said it happened shortly after 10:00 a.m. in the 1000 block of Parallel, where police were called to a report of shots fired.
“We did find a 23-year-old male in the yard in front of a residence in the 1000 block of Parallel,” Wilson said. “He has been transported to a hospital with non-life threatening wounds.”
Wilson said as part of the investigation, police are seeking a person of interest.
“We’re continuing to collect evidence from witnesses and neighbors in the area, but we do have a person of interest that we’re attempting to locate as this investigation is underway.”
No additional details were immediately released pertaining to the shooting.
