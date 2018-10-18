Clear
1 killed, 1 injured in northeast Kansas accident

Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie identified the man killed in the crash as 38-year-old Nickolas Cosgrove.

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:15 AM

(KAIR)--A Leavenworth man is dead, and a Leavenworth woman injured, after their two vehicles collided head-on late Wednesday night in Atchison County.

He was the driver of an SUV, northbound on U.S. Highway 73, a quarter-mile south of 258th Road, that crossed the center line.

Cosgrove smashed head-on into a southbound SUV driven by 62-year-old Rebecca Cothern, and she was transported to Mosaic Life Care, in Saint Joseph, Missouri, for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Cosgrove was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.

The fatal crash was reported around 11:40 Wednesday night.

