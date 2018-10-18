1 killed, 1 injured in northeast Kansas accident

(KAIR)--A Leavenworth man is dead, and a Leavenworth woman injured, after their two vehicles collided head-on late Wednesday night in Atchison County.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie identified the man killed in the crash as 38-year-old Nickolas Cosgrove.
He was the driver of an SUV, northbound on U.S. Highway 73, a quarter-mile south of 258th Road, that crossed the center line.
Cosgrove smashed head-on into a southbound SUV driven by 62-year-old Rebecca Cothern, and she was transported to Mosaic Life Care, in Saint Joseph, Missouri, for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Cosgrove was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is continuing.
The fatal crash was reported around 11:40 Wednesday night.
