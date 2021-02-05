1 killed, 3 injured in Grundy County crash

(GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo.) A Trenton, Missouri woman was killed and three others were injured in a three vehicle crash in Grundy County Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Kenneth Talley was driving eastbound on MO 6, four miles east of Jamesport, as 34-year-old Barbara Wagler and 34-year-old Devin Burkhiser were both traveling westbound. The crash occurred as Talley's vehicle began sliding, side swiped Wagler's and crossed the center line. Burkhiser attempted to avoid Talley, but was struck head-on.

A passenger in Talley's vehicle, 56-year-old Valerie Johnson, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center where she later died. Talley was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Burkhiser and a passenger, 31-year-old Amber Burkhiser, were both taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Wagler was not injured.