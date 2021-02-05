Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

1 killed, 3 injured in Grundy County crash

A Trenton, Missouri woman was killed and three others were injured in a three vehicle crash in Grundy County Thursday morning.

Posted: Feb 5, 2021 12:58 AM

(GRUNDY COUNTY, Mo.) A Trenton, Missouri woman was killed and three others were injured in a three vehicle crash in Grundy County Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 70-year-old Kenneth Talley was driving eastbound on MO 6, four miles east of Jamesport, as 34-year-old Barbara Wagler and 34-year-old Devin Burkhiser were both traveling westbound. The crash occurred as Talley's vehicle began sliding, side swiped Wagler's and crossed the center line. Burkhiser attempted to avoid Talley, but was struck head-on.

A passenger in Talley's vehicle, 56-year-old Valerie Johnson, was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center where she later died. Talley was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Burkhiser and a passenger, 31-year-old Amber Burkhiser, were both taken to Wright Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Wagler was not injured.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 16°
Clarinda
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 17°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 16°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
22° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 22°
Falls City
Mostly Cloudy
30° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Skies cleared out Thursday afternoon Thursday afternoon but we saw some rain and snow across the area as a disturbance moved our way. Temperatures will start to fall as a cold front will start to move into the area Thursday night. There is sunshine heading our way as we head into Friday and we should see highs in the mid 30's. Temperatures will start to fall over the weekend with highs only in the lower 20's.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories