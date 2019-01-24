Clear
1 killed, 5 injured in Highway 59 crash

The crash happened on Highway 59 just outside Atchison around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 1:56 PM

(ATCHISON, Ks.) A two vehicle crash outside Atchison, Kansas has killed one person and sent five others to the hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with KQ2.com for updates.

Expect mostly sunny skies for Thursday. Temperatures are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Blowing snow is expected to be an issue Thursday as the winds pick up from the northwest 15-20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph at times. Winds will die down tonight as very cold air mass with dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero expected tonight through Friday morning.
