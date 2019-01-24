(ATCHISON, Ks.) A two vehicle crash outside Atchison, Kansas has killed one person and sent five others to the hospital.
The crash happened on Highway 59 just outside Atchison around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Stay with KQ2.com for updates.
Related Content
- 1 killed, 5 injured in Highway 59 crash
- One Person Killed on Highway 59
- Victims Identified in Deadly Highway 59 Crash
- Tractor Trailer Fire Closes Highway 59
- Victim Identified in Fatal Highway 59 Accident
- Police Involved in Standoff Along Highway 59
- 2 Vehicles Involved in Crash on Highway 59
- Police Take Man Into Custody Following Standoff on Highway 59
- Collision on Highway 59 sends one to the hospital
- One person life-flighted to hospital after crash on Highway 59
Scroll for more content...