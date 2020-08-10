Clear
1 killed after driver runs stop sign, police say

The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. at 24th and Jules.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 6:30 PM
Updated: Aug 10, 2020 7:02 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A person died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in St. Joseph after one driver ran a stop sign, police said.

The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. Monday at 24th and Jules.

Police said the driver of a red truck was speeding and ran a stop sign at the intersection. The two vehicles collided killing the driver of a four-door sedan.

Officers said the driver of the truck and a passenger ran from the scene. The driver of the truck was later caught and arrested.

The name of the victim has not been released.


