1 killed after driver runs stop sign, police say

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A person died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in St. Joseph after one driver ran a stop sign, police said.

The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. Monday at 24th and Jules.

Police said the driver of a red truck was speeding and ran a stop sign at the intersection. The two vehicles collided killing the driver of a four-door sedan.

Officers said the driver of the truck and a passenger ran from the scene. The driver of the truck was later caught and arrested.

The name of the victim has not been released.