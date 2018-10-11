Clear

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas

Saturday's Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $314 million.

Posted: Oct. 11, 2018 9:33 AM

A powerball ticket worth $1 million in Wednesday's drawing was sold in northeast Kansas.

The Kansas Lottery did not reveal the location where the winning ticket was sold.

The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 8-23-27-42-60 and the Powerball was 7.

No ticket matched all numbers in last night's drawing. Saturday's Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $314 million.

More clouds will start to move in tonight ahead of an area of rain that will start to fall across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Friday morning. Areas near the Missouri River are still under a Flood Warning as well this morning as the water levels are still above flood stage of 23-25 feet.
