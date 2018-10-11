$1 million Powerball ticket sold in northeast Kansas

A powerball ticket worth $1 million in Wednesday's drawing was sold in northeast Kansas.
The Kansas Lottery did not reveal the location where the winning ticket was sold.
The ticket matched the first five numbers drawn.
The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 8-23-27-42-60 and the Powerball was 7.
No ticket matched all numbers in last night's drawing. Saturday's Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $314 million.
