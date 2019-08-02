Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 person dead, at least 4 others injured in crash on south 6th Street Full Story

UPDATE: 1 person dead, at least 4 others injured in crash on south 6th Street

A two-car crash killed one person and injured at least four other people Friday evening near an intersection on South 6th Street, according to police.

Posted: Aug 2, 2019 7:10 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2019 7:58 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A two-car crash killed one person and left several others injured Friday afternoon near the intersection of S 6th St. and Oak St., according to police.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m., and found at least four people injured. 

A Ford truck traveling northbound on 6th street crashed into a white van attempting to make a left turn, police said.

The driver of the van was killed in the crash. 

Two people involved in the crash tried to run from the scene but were later found and taken to the hospital. According to police, they could not provide details on the extent of injuries because they were quickly taken to the hospital.

Police closed roads to traffic during the investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Mostly sunny & dry conditions will return by Sunday into next week. High temperatures will be back up to near average in the middle 80s. We only have a very slight chance of rain right now for Tuesday but not looking to be much.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events