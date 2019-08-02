(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A two-car crash killed one person and left several others injured Friday afternoon near the intersection of S 6th St. and Oak St., according to police.
Police arrived at the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m., and found at least four people injured.
A Ford truck traveling northbound on 6th street crashed into a white van attempting to make a left turn, police said.
The driver of the van was killed in the crash.
Two people involved in the crash tried to run from the scene but were later found and taken to the hospital. According to police, they could not provide details on the extent of injuries because they were quickly taken to the hospital.
Police closed roads to traffic during the investigation.
No additional information has been released at this time.
Related Content
- UPDATE: 1 person dead, at least 4 others injured in crash on south 6th Street
- One person dead after early morning crash
- One person dead after Hiawatha plane crash
- One man dead, another person injured in overnight shooting
- Fire guts two-story building on 6th Street
- One Person Dead After Fatal Crash in Chillicothe
- One dead, two injured in crash in northern Nodaway county
- UPDATE: Man critically injured in I-29 crash dies
- Sunday Night Crash Injures Four
- One Dead, Another Injured After Double Shooting