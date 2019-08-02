UPDATE: 1 person dead, at least 4 others injured in crash on south 6th Street

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A two-car crash killed one person and left several others injured Friday afternoon near the intersection of S 6th St. and Oak St., according to police.

Police arrived at the scene shortly before 4:30 p.m., and found at least four people injured.

A Ford truck traveling northbound on 6th street crashed into a white van attempting to make a left turn, police said.

The driver of the van was killed in the crash.

Two people involved in the crash tried to run from the scene but were later found and taken to the hospital. According to police, they could not provide details on the extent of injuries because they were quickly taken to the hospital.

Police closed roads to traffic during the investigation.

No additional information has been released at this time.