(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver was injured when his pick-up truck overturned in the southbound lanes of I-29 Monday morning.
The accident happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 36 Highway exit.
Police said the pick-up went off the side of the road and overturned.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Traffic in the area was down to one lane while crews worked to clean-up the accident.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Related Content
- 1 injured in rollover crash on I-29
- Two Seriously Injured in Tractor Trailer Crash on I-29 North
- Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-29
- I-29 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
- St. Joseph Woman Killed in Crash on I-29
- Maryville man dies from injuries in I-29 crash
- Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB I-29 near Platte City
- MODOT Vehicle Involved in Accident on I-29
- 1 injured in 36 Highway rollover accident
- Rollover crash results in minor injuries
Scroll for more content...