1 injured in rollover crash on I-29

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 10:32 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A driver was injured when his pick-up truck overturned in the southbound lanes of I-29 Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 10:00 a.m. near the 36 Highway exit.

Police said the pick-up went off the side of the road and overturned.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Traffic in the area was down to one lane while crews worked to clean-up the accident.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

