Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1 person taken by life-flight after crash on 59 Highway Full Story

1 person taken by life-flight after crash on 59 Highway

The crash happened in the area of 8000 U.S. 59 Highway Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Feb 19, 2020 1:28 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) One was person was taken by life-flight after a crash on 59 Highway in Buchanan County Wednesday afternoon.

The crashed happened in the area of 8000 U.S. 59 Highway shortly after noon.

No word yet on the extent of injuries the person suffered or other vehicles involved. 

Check back for further developments. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 16°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 22°
Fairfax
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 14°
Thursday we will see lots of sunshine as a area of high pressure continues to move into northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The colder temperatures will be with us as highs will be in the lower 30s on Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories