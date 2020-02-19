1 person taken by life-flight after crash on 59 Highway

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) One was person was taken by life-flight after a crash on 59 Highway in Buchanan County Wednesday afternoon.
The crashed happened in the area of 8000 U.S. 59 Highway shortly after noon.
No word yet on the extent of injuries the person suffered or other vehicles involved.
Check back for further developments.
