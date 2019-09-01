1-year-old boy killed after being struck by car in Caldwell County

Clear

Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) A 1-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a car on private property in Caldwell County Saturday evening.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was driving eastbound on a driveway on private property when it struck the boy. The boy was taken to Liberty Hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

The incident happened at around 6:20 p.m. Saturday near SW Ore Road, approximately eight miles east of Lathrop.

The driver of the vehicle was 32-year-old Caitlyn Galloway of Overland Park, Kansas.

The circumstances of the incident are unknown at this time.

