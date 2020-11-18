Clear
10 Covid-19 deaths reported in Buchanan County since Monday

The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported three more Covid-19 related deaths Wednesday.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The City of St. Joseph Health Department reported three more Covid-19 related deaths Wednesday bringing the Buchanan County total to 64.

One is a man in his 70's with no known underlying health conditions, a woman in her 60's and a woman in her 70's, both had underlying health conditions. 

Since Monday, the health department has reported 10 additional Covid-19 related deaths in Buchanan County. 

The county's total case number rose to 5,325 with 4,042 confirmed cases and 1,283 probable cases. 

Hospitalizations dropped to 80. 

