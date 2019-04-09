10-year-old boy seriously injured in ATV crash in Gentry County

(KING CITY, Mo.) A 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after his ATV was hit by a vehicle south of King City on Monday.

The crash happening on U.S. Route 169 one mile south of King City just after 7 p.m. Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 10-year-old boy, John Rigney from Albany, was driving a 2001 Polaris Scrambler when he turned in front another vehicle from a field entrance. The other vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by James Davis, struck the ATV in the rear.

Rigney was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The scene was assisted by the Gentry County Sheriff's Office.