Clear

10-year-old boy seriously injured in ATV crash in Gentry County

A 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after his ATV was hit by a vehicle south of King City on Monday.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 9:21 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 9:21 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(KING CITY, Mo.) A 10-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after his ATV was hit by a vehicle south of King City on Monday.

The crash happening on U.S. Route 169 one mile south of King City just after 7 p.m. Monday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 10-year-old boy, John Rigney from Albany, was driving a 2001 Polaris Scrambler when he turned in front another vehicle from a field entrance. The other vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by James Davis, struck the ATV in the rear.

Rigney was ejected from the vehicle. He was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The scene was assisted by the Gentry County Sheriff's Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
After a beautiful spring day on Monday, expect more of the same for our Tuesday. Highs will still be mild and above average in the lower to middle 70s with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events