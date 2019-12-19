$10,000 winning Shop St. Joe ticket still unclaimed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The winning $10,000 Shop St. Joe ticket remains unclaimed Thursday morning.
The winning numbers drawn Wednesday -- 1169170 -- match those of a ticket handed out at Albright Buick GMC Cadillac on the North Belt Highway in St. Joseph.
The winner has until 5 p.m. Thursday to come forward before another number is drawn. The winner must call the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at (816) 232-4461 or bring the ticket to the Chamber of Commerce at 3003 Frederick Ave.
