Clear

102 River flooding shuts down Riverside Soccer Complex

The St. Joseph Youth Soccer Association knew the fields were built on a flood plain, but even so, flooding isn't supposed to happen like this.

Posted: Jun 1, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The St. Joseph Youth Soccer Association knew the fields were built on a flood plain, but even so, flooding isn't supposed to happen like this.

"A lot of water rushing through," SJYSA Board President Alan Stolfus said. 

The Riverside Soccer Complex sits just north of the Riverside and Frederick intersection in St. Joe and right now, the entire complex has a couple feet of water sitting in it.

"We can remember a flood about 10 years ago that was like this," Stolfus said. 

The flooding has went up a few feet into the buildings, pushed fence, moved goals and poles. 

Since the initial flooding began a few days ago, water levels have went down, but it's still a long process to get the complex cleaned up. 

The one good thing for the association is that teams were in between season's and the board won't have to reschedule games, but they will have to figure out what do with a camp next weekend. 

There are approximately 1,000 kids that compete and use the complex. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Starting the weekend with some sunshine and mild temperatures and as we go throughout the day on Saturday, we will be watching for the possibility of a stray thunderstorm during the afternoon. Overall, thunderstorm chances are very low but any storms that do develop could be on the strong side with gusty winds and large hail possible. Highs today are in the low to mid 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events