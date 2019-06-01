102 River flooding shuts down Riverside Soccer Complex

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- The St. Joseph Youth Soccer Association knew the fields were built on a flood plain, but even so, flooding isn't supposed to happen like this.
"A lot of water rushing through," SJYSA Board President Alan Stolfus said.
The Riverside Soccer Complex sits just north of the Riverside and Frederick intersection in St. Joe and right now, the entire complex has a couple feet of water sitting in it.
"We can remember a flood about 10 years ago that was like this," Stolfus said.
The flooding has went up a few feet into the buildings, pushed fence, moved goals and poles.
Since the initial flooding began a few days ago, water levels have went down, but it's still a long process to get the complex cleaned up.
The one good thing for the association is that teams were in between season's and the board won't have to reschedule games, but they will have to figure out what do with a camp next weekend.
There are approximately 1,000 kids that compete and use the complex.
