102 River sets record crest in Rosendale, surpassing 1993

The 102 River in Rosendale set a new record crest Wednesday after heavy rainfall that fell across the area.

Posted: May 30, 2019 9:17 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) The 102 River in Rosendale set a new record crest Wednesday after heavy rainfall that fell across the area.

At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the river was at 24.37 feet, which surpasses the previous highest crest from 1993. The old record crest was 23.81 feet set back on July 25, 1993.

The river is expected to begin to fall late Thursday and into the weekend.

Related story: Flooding leads to multiple water rescues in Rosendale

We'll have very scattered chances of rain for Thursday, but we will be dry for the most part. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 70s.
