St. Joseph remembers Joplin tornado 10 years later

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This weekend marks the 10th anniversary of the deadliest tornado in modern day history in the U.S.

On May 22, 2011, an EF-5 tornado zeroed in on Joplin, Missouri. A 22 mile long path of utter destruction that obliterated everything in its path for 38 minutes.

“I just kept thinking, ‘We live three hours away. This could’ve been us,’” said Peggy Gaines, American Red Cross volunteer.

The 200 mph twister killed 161 people and injured well over 1,000. The tornado destroyed more than 7,000 homes and buildings. The twister remains the costliest tornado in modern American history with damage estimated at $3.18 billion.

"I got really emotional. I stood there and I cried. I was just overwhelmed with grief,” said Lourin Sprenger, former KQ2 news reporter.

Help from across the country rushed into the flatten city.

A young journalist from St. Joseph, Lourin Sprenger, was sent to Joplin to cover the destruction and immense loss.

“I was working in St. Joe at KQ2, it was my first job. I got a call from my news director. She said, 'A massive tornado just hit Joplin, do you wanna go?’” said Sprenger.

10 years later, a haunting memory still sticks with her. She recalls having to tell the horrific story of a family torn apart driving home from graduation when the tornado hit.

“Dad and son are talking and they’re driving home and the sunroof is open. The son was actually pulled out of the sunroof when the tornado hit. One of the biggest stories was just trying to find him. Unfortunately, he was found three miles away in a pond," said Sprenger, "I can’t imagine as a parent in that moment having anymore to give and they were still giving to everyone in need at their own time of loss. It was such a beautiful and selfless thing and it took a lot of strength.”

Peggy Gaines was three years into her time as a volunteer at the American Red Cross in St. Joseph when she got the call. For the next three weeks, Gaines fed those who lost it all. She said to this day, Joplin was one of the most painful disasters she's been a part of.

“I’ve been to 35 disasters now and it’s still one of the most devastating that I’ve seen," said Gaines, "I’ve been back once. It was hard to go back and I’m not even a resident, but it was hard to go back.”

A decade later, Joplin stands tall. The city is now a symbol of resilience and strength from those who lost everything.

Sprenger said,“They said this incident will not define us. It will make us better, make us stronger, but it will not be who we are and that was clear from my first five minutes there.”