10th anniversary of medical chopper crash

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thursday marked the 10th anniversary of the deadly medical helicopter crash that killed four people near Mosby. Friends, family and coworkers held a small memorial to honor the fallen loved ones.

On August 26th, 2011, three medical flight crew members and a patient on NetLife 2-2 died in a catastrophic crash when the chopper fell from the sky and crashed into a field near Mosby.

The crash killed the patient; James Freudenberg, the pilot; Chris Frakes, flight paramedic; Randy Bever, flight nurse.

NetLife 2-2 was transporting the patient from Bethany to Liberty when it went down.

According to an investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot was sending and receiving text messages during the flight. The NTSB determined the distracted pilot did not accurately check fuel levels prior to the flight and when he realized how critically low on fuel the chopper was, he continued with the fatal last leg of the flight.

A decade later, family, friends and coworkers held an intimate memorial on the helipad outside Mosaic Life Care.

Caregivers who worked closely with the three lifesaving medical team spoke of how dedicated the crew was to their jobs.

Shanna Bosley, Bever's widow, gave a heart wrenching speech that brought the crowd to tears. In the speech Bosley said, “Randy Bever. Does the sound of his name bring a smile to your face?”

Bosley said she remembers in vivid detail the day her husband was killed in the crash. She said she was running errands when Bever's son called her and told her to come home. Bosley said she just knew something was wrong.

When she got home, she heard the news.

“There’s no easy way to say this, but Dad was in an accident,” said Bosley.

It wasn't until Bosley reached the hospital that she found out what that accident was and that her husband had died trying to save someone's life.

10 years later, family and friends keep the memories of those who lost their lives in that deadly crash alive. While time continues to move forward and each of their families grow, they said those brave caregivers are still very much a part of their lives.

“We think about Randy everyday. We wonder what life would be like if he was here and what life lessons would he be teaching the kids or playing with his grandson. It has changed our life,” said Bosley, “As new chapters are written, one thing will remain: Randy’s chapter will always be one of my very favorites.”

At 6:41 p.m. at Rosecrans Memorial Airport, the family is holding a lantern release to honor their fallen loved ones.

The family asks those attending the honorary event to arrive at 6 p.m.